WhatsApp Updates Storage Management, Making it Easier to Delete Unwanted Content

WhatsApp has rolled out a new update to its storage management functionality, which provides an improved visual overview as to how your in-app space is being used, and what you can delete to make more room.

The process is a significant improvement over the current display, which shows the amount of space taken up by each chat. You can then tap through on each to find out how many messages, images, videos, and GIFs are included in each discussion, and remove them to free space.

The new listing provides a better general overview of the content that's taking up room, and includes thumbnails and data listings to help guide you in removing what you don't need.

The tool also groups the listings into categories - as you can see in the example above, there are now listings for “Forwarded many times”, so content that wasn't created for you personally, and “Larger than 5 MB”, making it easier to find the biggest culprits.

That'll give WhatsApp users more ways to clear up room in the app - while it's also interesting to consider within the broader context of Facebook's coming option for businesses on WhatsApp to manage their messages via Facebook's hosting services.

Last month, Facebook announced that it would soon be charging businesses on WhatsApp for some services, including hosting, which could involve how much space they have on their profiles for managing content, including client interactions. Given this, the new display listing could become an important part of the business management process, and determining whether they may need to pay for more storage to manage their WhatsApp account.

So while it's a helpful tool for regular users, it could also serve an additional purpose in pushing business users towards paying for more in future.