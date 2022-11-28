 Skip to main content
WhatsApp’s Adding a New Option to Send a Message to Yourself

Published Nov. 28, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

This could be handy – WhatsApp’s rolling out a new option that enables you to send a message to yourself, which could be good for keeping notes, sending links that you want to get back to, keeping track of appointments, etc.

WhatsApp message yourself

As you can see in this example, you’ll now see yourself as a contact in your WhatsApp recipients list, with WhatsApp highlighting examples like shopping lists, travel inspiration, voice notes, etc.

The feature has been in testing for the last few weeks, with beta testers getting access in late October. WhatsApp has now confirmed that it’s being rolled out to all users, on both Android and iOS.

As noted, to send yourself a message in WhatsApp, you’ll be able to choose your contact info from the top of your contacts list. Tapping on that will open up a chat window, where you can send yourself a quick note.

Which could be: ‘Hey, you look good today’, just to give yourself a little pep, or maybe text yourself a joke that always makes you laugh, no matter how many times you see it.

There’s a range of ways this could be used – I regularly send myself notes (via email) of story ideas and prompts that I’ve logged on my notepad, usually while waiting to pick up my kids.

It’s a small, but potentially helpful addition. The new ‘note to self’ option is rolling out to all users from this week.

