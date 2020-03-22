Which Digital Outreach Tactics Actually Work in 2020? [Infographic]

Do you have a secondary 'junk' email address that you use to access special offers and deals from brands that you don't really want to hear from ever again?

According to this new report, many people do - the teams from Fractl and BuzzStream recently teamed up to conduct a study of the online sign-up habits of over 1,000 US adults.

And their findings reveal some important insight for digital marketers, including:

Two-thirds of Americans have a separate email address for “junk” mail

7 in 10 people unsubscribe immediately after getting a free resource from a website

Almost half of people only read 25% or less of the email newsletters they receive

​The notes here could help to optimize your campaigns, and generate better performance for your efforts. You can read the full report here, or check out the infographic overview below.