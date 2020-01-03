Writing a Great Social Media Bio for Your Brand [Infographic]

When was the last time you reviewed your brand profile descriptions on your various social media presences?

Been a while, huh? And no doubt things have changed since then, with new products, new focus, a different strategic approach.

Updating your brand bio can be a great, simple way to boost engagement, especially heading into the new year. Your profile bio can play a key role in perception, and in driving subsequent action, so it's worth reviewing your details and ensuring that everything is as you want it.

In order to help with this, the team from Zoho Social have put together a listing of tips on how you can improve your profile. And while not all of these will apply to every business, it's worth considering your social presence, and whether it's time for an upgrade.

Check out the infographic below.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.