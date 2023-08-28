X Adds Additional Information to Creator Ad Revenue Share Payouts

X has addressed a key headache with its creator ad revenue share program, with the launch of new, more detailed listings of payment periods, clarifying when, exactly, each creator has been paid.

As you can see in this example, shared by X News Daily, X is now looking to provide more transparency in its payment info listing, with specific date ranges for ad share payouts.

With its initial payouts thus far, X has shared very little info as to how those payment figures have been calculated, with no impression or reach stats, no reporting periods, etc. X still has a way to go in providing full transparency on this front, but this new presentation format provides at least some additional clarity as to what each user is being paid for, which could also, potentially, enable them to better plan for future payments.

Which has become a point of contention with other creator revenue share programs, in that creators quickly come to rely on that extra cash, which makes any instability more difficult to manage. Snap, for example, faced significant backlash for its Spotlight funding program, with users complaining that the payments declined very quickly, and varied too much, which left them unsure what they would be earning month to month.

X will likely have to contend with the same, which is why more detailed reporting will provide at last some clarity, and hopefully reduce creator angst around variable payout amounts.

And given the significant variances in reporting periods, that’s especially important at this stage of the initiative.

As you can see in the above example, X’s first payout period covers six months, before switching to a monthly payment, then two weeks. As X works to figure out its payment cadence, there’s no doubt going to be a lot of questions from creators as to why the amounts are changing so much, which will now be better clarified with this additional detail.

Though even with full transparency, it’s still going to be hard to fully calculate X’s payouts. That’s because X is only paying creators for ads shown to X Premium subscribers, which means that the total reach and impression data could be largely irrelevant, as it all depends on who, exactly, sees each post.

You would assume that with more reach comes bigger payments, but maybe, if your post doesn’t resonate with X Premium users, that won’t be the case, which will complicate the math with essentially unknown (outside of the company) variables.

But even so, more insight is better, and it’s good to see X adding more detail to help clarify its payment process, and help creators better understand such.

X Premium subscribers can find their own payment info via Settings > Monetization > Ads Revenue Sharing.