X Is Developing More Advanced Management Tools for Verified Organizations

After launching more advanced analytics to Premium subscribers earlier in the month, X is now looking to provide managers of Verified Organization with even more tools to help track and improve their in-app performance, in various ways.

As you can see in this screenshot, posted by app researcher Nima Owji, X is currently developing a more all-encompassing dashboard for Verified Organizations, which will make it easier to manage your X ads, job listings, affiliate accounts, and analytics in one place.

The main window also includes advanced search built into the dashboard, which will enable you to build queries that you can save, helping you keep tabs on relevant mentions and chatter.

Essentially, it’s an all-in-one business dashboard, but it would only be made available to Verified Organizations, which comes at a cost of $1,000 per month.

Well, that’s assuming that this would only be made available to those paying for the top tier of X’s Verified Organizations package. There is also a “basic” package, for $200 per month, but that doesn’t include affiliates, which are the small business logos attached to staff accounts in the app.

Though the dashboard could also be made available to lower access tiers as well, just without full functionality.

But either way, while it looks like a handy package, it’s going to cost you at least $200 per month to use.

So would it be worth it?

Obviously, the question is relative to your business, and your clients, and where you connect with the most opportunities. Some brands would be happily paying their $1,000 per month for Verified Organizations, while for others, there’s little sense in committing that level of investment.

That’s especially true as more brands move away from X, based on broader concerns about the content being allowed, and promoted in the app. Most of that seemingly relates to X owner Elon Musk’s personal and political stances, but in line with X’s “free speech” approach, there is seemingly a higher level of risk in brand association in the app.

Just this week, another report showed that X is continuing to display ads alongside offensive and harmful content. X has previously refuted such claims from various external analytics organizations, but the continued stream of evidence does suggest that X needs to improve its ad serving system to avoid negative association.

Which X might have trouble doing, given its more limited resources. And really, Musk has shown little interest in undertaking such improvements anyway, because as part of his free speech push, he believes that the best way forward is for users to post whatever they want in the app, which users can then refute, if they choose.

That process, in Musk’s view, is more representative of community perspective, as opposed to corporate censorship. But at the same time, that also means that X is allowing more harmful content to be put up for debate, as opposed to setting more rules around such. Which also increases the risk of ad placement alongside offensive material.

And at the same time, X needs more ad spend.

Reports suggest that X’s ad revenue has cratered, declining some 70% since Musk took over at the app, and as more brands reconsider their X spend, that probably also makes Verified Organizations a harder sell too.

But if X can sweeten the deal, and offer more incentives, along with these improvements, that could entice more businesses to sign up.

In summary, this looks like a good update, but I’m not sure that many brands are ever going to see it.