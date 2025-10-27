X Adds Another Anime-Inspired AI Chatbot

X has added a fifth AI companion to the app, with a new character called “Mika,” providing another option to engage with X’s evolving AI tools.

Mika is the latest addition to xAI’s growing suite of bot options, with these characters able to engage in back-and-forth conversation, and interact like real people (to some degree), in a range of ways.

Which also includes NSFW chats, and X has come under fire for introducing chatbots that may be inappropriate for younger users. But X is eyeing expanded revenue opportunity in extended AI use cases, and like it or not, many people will evidently pay for sexy companions that can engage in sexual role play.

Indeed, OpenAI is also now exploring explicit chatbots as it seeks more revenue opportunities, and it could well end up being that this becomes a more common, formative experience, as more X users end up gaining relationship notes from AI bot tools.

Though that does seem risky, and without research into the impacts that such interaction might have, it seems irresponsible for AI companies to be pushing these into live production, and enabling people to develop relationships with these tools.

But Elon Musk has never been one for caution, so X is unsurprisingly steaming ahead with its plan to introduce more AI chatbot options, in order to cash in on the loneliness epidemic, and bring his AI tools to more users.

xAI’s companion bots have also been given new Halloween costumes for the season, while X also recently gave users the option to dress their bots up in outfits to promote the film “Tron: Ares.”

Which, depending on their popularity, could provide another advertising opportunity for the app.

They won’t be for everyone, but clearly, X sees a level of value in these offerings, and they’re presumably seeing some use among paying X users.

X’s AI chatbots are available to X Premium Users.