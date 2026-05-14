Meta reveals latest round of Edits improvements

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Meta announced the latest round of updates for its Edits video editing app, including advanced controls for transitions, text and sticker opacity options and live photos.

First, on transitions. Edits users can now set the pace of their transitions, which will provide more options for creating content flow and pace.

That means that if creators want their edits to be slow and smooth, or fast and flashy, they’ll be able to dictate the pace of each merge between clips.

Meanwhile, text and sticker opacity will enable creators to choose how impactful their on-screen overlays are.

As per Meta: “Make your text and stickers more subtle or bold by adjusting their opacity.”

That could open up new creative opportunities, and enable even more control over content presentation.

Edits users on iOS can now also upload live photos, with the option to use a still element, or use the motion, within their project.

Finally, Edits is also getting another 200 or so sound effects, providing more creative capacity in audio tools.

Meta’s Edits app, which recently celebrated its one-year anniversary, has become a valuable tool for creators, providing an ever-expanding array of creation options within a simple, dedicated creation app.

And more is coming. According to Meta, Edits users will soon have more ways to customize effects within the app, as well as improved preference management options and more templates.

Also, there will be more artificial intelligence tools. Meta is looking to integrate more AI-powered updates into the app, which will further expand on the creative options.

Though given the backlash to Meta’s recent Meta AI integration on Threads, the company may need to tread cautiously, in order to avoid creator backlash.