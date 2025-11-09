 Skip to main content
X Launches ‘Bangers’ Account to Highlight Top Posts

Published Nov. 9, 2025
It looks like X is developing a new program to help amplify some of the top posts in the app, with a new “Bangers” profile launched late last month.

X’s head of product Nikita Bier posted about the new project last week, asking if anyone had seen any good bangers lately, with a link to the profile.

What exactly “Bangers” will be, we don’t know as yet, but presumably, X will use this profile to showcase the top posts in the app, as highlighted by engagement and/or X’s own team.

That could drive more exposure for these posts, while X may also look to use this as part of its creator monetization plan, potentially offering bonus payments for those selected for the Banger account.

Will that get more people more interested in X updates?

Well, it can’t hurt.

TikTok essentially changed the paradigm in this regard, because it’s less focused on who you follow, and more driven by what’s seeing engagement in the app. That means that rather than being restricted to the top posts in your curated network, TikTok can show everyone the best posts from across the app every day in the For You feed, giving top creators more exposure, and driving more usage.

X also has its own For You algorithmic feed, of course, but you can also switch to the “Following” feed as your default, which means that many X users likely aren’t seeing these top posts, which could help to drive more engagement.

If X can get more people following the Bangers account, or maybe use this as a means to show the top posts to more users, that could help to drive more engagement, by providing a central hub of the best updates.

Or maybe it will be the top X posts of the year, based on engagement.

Either way, it seems that we’ll find out soon, based on the date included in the above post.  

Filed Under: X (Twitter)

