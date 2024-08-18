X Faces Bans in Both Brazil and Venezuela Amid Ongoing Disputes

Elon Musk’s X project is facing new challenges in both Brazil and Venezuela, as Musk himself continues to chide local leaders, and their efforts, in his view, to quell free speech.

Last week, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro signed a decree that will block national access to X for 10 days, amid an ongoing personal and political feud with Musk, which has played out in X posts.

As reported by the BBC:

“The two men have traded barbs since Mr Maduro was declared the winner of last month's disputed presidential election. Mr Musk has described the Venezuelan leader as a "dictator" and a "clown", while Mr Maduro has accused Mr Musk of inciting "hatred, fascism, [and] civil war."

The core of Maduro’s concern seemingly relates to Musk’s own posts, and their capacity to spark unrest in the region, though the Venezuelan Government is also pushing social platforms to censor dissidents and terrorists, based on its definitions.

And this now forms another element of justification for the temporary ban.

Venezuela reportedly has around 1.55 million X users, so it’s a minor market for X in this respect. But still, as X continues to lose users in other regions as well, it’s another blow for the platform, which will also lose all associated ad dollars in the region for the period of the ban.

X is also facing new challenges in Brazil, where Brazilian leadership has demanded that X shut down certain accounts that it too claims have been spreading false reports and hate speech.

Back in April, X declared that it was being forced to block “certain popular accounts in Brazil”, and that it had not been given adequate information to justify such rulings. When questioned about this, Musk then announced that he would actually not be blocking the requested accounts, in defiance of a Brazilian court order.

The case has carried on ever since, and has now prompted Brazilian officials to threaten local X employees with arrest as a result.

Last night, Alexandre de Moraes threatened our legal representative in Brazil with arrest if we do not comply with his censorship orders. He did so in a secret order, which we share here to expose his actions.



Despite our numerous appeals to the Supreme Court not being heard,… pic.twitter.com/Pm2ovyydhE — Global Government Affairs (@GlobalAffairs) August 17, 2024

As explained by X, it’s now shutting down its Brazilian office in response, though the X app, at this stage at least, remains in operation in the nation.

Which may not last long, as Musk continues to taunt Brazilian judge Alexandre de Moraes, whom he’s labeled “a tyrant” and “an utter disgrace to justice.”

That’s probably not going to help X’s case, but X maintains that the Brazilian demands are illegal, and are not in line with its free speech approach.

Which, again, is the same stance it’s holding firm to in Venezuela, where Musk is opposing any cooperation with “a dictator” whom he opposes as the country’s rightful leader.

Though a Brazilian ban would have significantly more impact.

Brazil currently has the sixth highest amount of active users of the app, with 21 million Brazilians using X.

The financial impacts of an actual ban, if it escalates to that level, could be significant. And while Musk is keen to stand on his principles, despite any costs, it could lead to significant trouble for the app, which is already facing serious financial challenges.

There’s also the perceptual loss of users from a market perspective. If X’s active user count drops by 25 million, that’s a big blow, which could impact advertiser and investor decisions. And if either nation were to uphold a ban on X for an extended period, the brand damage could be beyond redemption.

It’s another concern for Elon Musk’s X project, which he continues to use as a public display piece for his personal commitment to free speech, as he sees it. Which may be admirable to his many supporters, but could also lead to the collapse of the company as a whole if Musk continues to oppose local demands.

But the counter is that Musk abides by government requests, even those that he personally opposes, which would impact his own public perception and principles.

It’s a difficult balance to maintain, but given X’s broader revenue challenges, it could end up being one of the most expensive political demonstrations that’s ever been staged.