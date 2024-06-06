X is Testing Advanced Account Analytics Features

Good news: X is adding more analytics elements to provide more insight into your content performance.

Bad news: It’ll be an X Premium exclusive feature.

After many years of providing minimal metrics, the X team is now experimenting with new insights elements, which will soon enable you to sort your audience data into more specific date ranges and metrics.

NEWS: Analytics will soon let you see different metrics via Time Graph! pic.twitter.com/SZyqmQucvE — X Daily News (@xDaily) June 6, 2024

As you can see in this example, posted by X News Daily, X’s updated analytics display will give you more insight into how you’re performing on various measures, which you’ll be able to sort by more time parameters in the main display.

Which is great, and will provide value, especially since, as noted, X has only provided basic metrics since it removed its Audience Insights advanced data tools back in 2020.

And while it’s still not giving you all of those tools back again (Audience Analytics included demographic profiles, purchase behavior insights, mobile device usage stats and more), more data points is always better, especially for those looking to improve and maximize your presence.

And X is also looking to bring some of its demographic insights back.

But the catch is that X is also putting this new display behind a paywall, with the new layout set to be only available to X Premium subscribers.

Which is no surprise, given that the beta version of X Analytics is already restricted to paying members, while X has also moved other elements, like TweetDeck (now X Pro) into its paid toolset.

X, of course, is super keen to get more people paying to use the app, as a means to bring in more revenue, and reduce its reliance on ad revenue, though thus far, its efforts to drive Premium take-up haven’t resulted in a significant shift.

But X seems determined to stick with its plan, with owner Elon Musk initially aiming for the company to bring in 50% of its revenue from subscriptions.

Given that subscriptions are reportedly generating around 0.5% of the company’s revenue at present, that seems fairly unlikely, but maybe, as it continues to add more elements, and if it can also boost overall usage, more people will eventually see more value in X paid packages.