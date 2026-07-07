SpaceX rebrands as SpaceXAI

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Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched its official rebranding on Monday following its merger with xAI, the parent company of social media platform X. The new entity is called SpaceXAI.

SpaceXAI, which recently launched its initial public offering, integrated xAI in February as Musk sought to consolidate several of his businesses. The X app merged with xAI in March 2025.

So, according to Nikita Bier, X’s head of product, X is now “X App (Formerly Twitter), Acquired by xAI, a Product by SpaceXAI, a division of SpaceX.”

Of course, a name like this could actually be required in some cases, because many people still refer to X as Twitter, and are unclear regarding the various business merger processes that have altered the official X corporate structure.

But essentially, X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, is a division of SpaceX. X drives the data intake for xAI, and xAI provides artificial intelligence tools to SpaceX.

It seemed that X and xAI originally merged because X was running out of money because its ad intake dried up. But then, xAI also ran into money problems. Its ambitious AI project reportedly burned through billions of dollars as it built out its AI infrastructure in order to compete, primarily, with OpenAI, with which Musk has a personal history.

So X merged with xAI, which then merged with SpaceX, which is now flush with a new pool of capital as a result of its IPO.

Essentially, all of these cash-negative projects are now merged into one of the most valuable brands in the world, based largely on speculative bets and future projections.

The merged SpaceXAI is representative of Musk’s overall business approach. Investors bet on his perceived genius and foresight, as well as the potential for his companies to become global leaders.

So now, X the platform is one small piece of a larger corporate puzzle, which reduces the onus on X to boost its own ad intake. But then again, if all of these projects keep losing money, something, presumably, will have to give.