X Launches Pink App Icon as Part of New Paris Hilton Partnership

Published Oct. 17, 2023
Yeah, I don’t know about X’s first big push into celebrity partnerships, which is apparently a core element of new CEO Linda Yaccarino’s growth strategy.

I mean, it makes sense, more high-profile people posting more often in the app will bring in more users to see what they have to share. But Yaccarino’s first talent deal, with former reality TV star Paris Hilton, has likely raised more than a few eyebrows.

But that’s what X is going with, and now, you can join in the “Paris Hilton Era” in the app, via a new pink app icon for X Premium subscribers.

Look, much has been said about Paris Hilton over the last 30 years, and she’s still “sliving” (“slaying” + living”) and making big bucks, so she’s definitely got some level of following. She also has over 16 million followers on X alone, so, yeah, maybe there’s some angle to broader promotion and exposure for X there, some audience reach that’ll result from this partnership.

But I do think that this Google Trends chart is relevant.

Paris Hilton popularity over time

Hilton is also fresh off of burning a heap of her fans in an NFT grift, which netted her several million dollars, so maybe not the optimal time to be entering your “Paris Hilton Era”.

But if you’re interested, you can now sign up to X Premium to buy a pink app icon, while X will also be partnering with Hilton on a range of upcoming activations.

#sliving indeed.  

