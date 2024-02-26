X Says That There Are Now More Than a Million Open Jobs Posted in the App

While it’s not exactly becoming an “everything app” as yet, X is having success with at least one of its new additions, with over a million open job roles now posted via X Hiring, which is available to X Premium subscribers in the app.

There are more than 1 million job postings live on X right now! Companies across AI, financial services, SaaS, and more are finding qualified candidates using X Hiring every day. pic.twitter.com/rGLJVDKb9k — Business (@XBusiness) February 26, 2024

X first launched job listings on business profiles in August last year, as part of its top-tier Verification for Organizations package, which costs $1,000 per month. It’s since made job postings available in all of its X Premium packages (while also offering a lower-priced version of its Verification for Organizations option), and last month, it also made job listings available on personal profiles for X Premium subscribers in the U.S. as well.

So, given the expansion of availability, the rising momentum for X job listings makes sense.

X announced that there were 750,000 roles being advertised in the app early last month, with the additional 250,000 coming within a matter of weeks.

The capacity for X to connect professionals and like-interested audiences makes it a good consideration for job ads. And given X’s job listings are a part of the Premium package, at no additional cost, it’s probably a no-brainer for brands that are paying for the app to also list their open roles.

Which probably also somewhat softens the perceived momentum here, in that X job listings are not a paid service, but are an add-on within the X Premium package. As such, more listings doesn’t necessarily reflect popularity, or value as such, more that businesses are utilizing this free feature.

What would be more interesting to know would be how many job roles are being filled via X Hiring, and how valuable brands are finding it. That would be a much stronger indicator of the value of the option, but as it stands, it could be a good way to maximize reach in your job search, and broaden your search for potential employees within your user communities.

As noted, X Hiring is another element of Elon Musk’s “everything app” vision for the platform, which will eventually, as he sees it at least, lead to X replacing every other app, in every other context.

Though, thus far, it hasn’t really delivered. While X has added audio and video calls, along with job ads, and longer video and text uploads, there’s not a heap more to it as yet. And there’s even less evidence that people actually want X to be more than what Twitter had been in the past.

Eventually, Musk’s big hope is that X will be able to add payments, which will then facilitate the next stage of the app’s development as the platform of choice for all things. But it is also worth noting that Musk’s forecasts for the app have been fairly ambitious, and pretty far off at this stage.

Back in 2022, shortly after taking over at the app, Musk projected that:

X would reach 600 million users by 2025 and 931 million in 2028 - X currently has around 250 million users, a number that hasn’t increased in more than a year (and may have actually declined ).

X would be earning $10 billion from subscriptions by 2028 – Based on available data, X is currently bringing in less than $100 million per year from subscriptions.

X will be generating $26.4 billion in annual revenue by 2028 – X reportedly brought in around $2.5-$3 billion in 2023.

So, still some ground to make up, and when you look at these projections, on balance, it’s probable that the “everything app” push may take a little while longer than initially anticipated.

But there are some indicators of some growth, and some opportunities within its various new initiatives, and X Hiring stands out as one of the better bets thus far.

Is it worth it? We don’t know, but we do know that a lot of businesses are seemingly testing it out, at the least.