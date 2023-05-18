YouTube’s Rolling Out 30-Second Unskippable Ads to Connected TVs

YouTube’s looking to capitalize on the rising usage of the app on home TV sets, with the expansion of 30-second non-skippable ads to Connected TV campaigns.

Which could be an annoyance for viewers, but the capacity to use YouTube to reach people via the biggest screen in their house has big potential for marketers, with TV traditionally being the most effective avenue for broad reach marketing.

And increasingly, YouTube is now able to facilitate the same, but with more advanced targeting options than traditional TV reach.

As per YouTube:

“We know that running longer-form creative on the big screen aligns with your objectives, and allows for richer storytelling. YouTube Select is now landing over 70% of impressions on the TV screen, so we’re making it easier for you to use existing assets in front of the most-streamed content. This format also seamlessly fits into what viewers already expect and experience on the big screen. Instead of seeing two :15 ads consecutively, they'll see one :30 ad.”

So the sell here is that this is better than the regular TV viewing experience - though again, whether viewers are as receptive to the same remains to be seen.

Still, it’s hard to overlook the potential here – according to Nielsen, YouTube is now the most-watched streaming service for TV in America, reaching over 150 million people on connected TVs across the United States.

That spells big potential, and it’s worth considering YouTube’s various CTV options when looking to maximize your audience reach.

In addition to this, YouTube’s also looking to add a new, interactive element to CTV campaigns.

“We’re bringing new Pause experiences to CTV, so you can drive awareness or action by owning that unique interactive moment when people pause a video. This is seamless for viewers and allows them to learn more about your brand.”

YouTube will also soon provide more opportunities to reach NFL fans, via exclusive NFL programming, while it’s also incorporating new AI tools, like AI voice-over, to assist in your ad creative.

YouTube made the announcements at its Brandcast event this week, where it also showcased a range of rising content creators, and the opportunities they provide for brand reach.

Despite TikTok becoming the most popular app for short-form video consumption, YouTube remains the online video leader, and with over 2.5 billion active users, it’s worth considering how you can incorporate YouTube into your promotional efforts.