YouTube Announces Activations for Pride Month

YouTube has announced a range of activations for Pride Month, which will see the platform showcase and celebrate some of the most influential creators within the broader LGBTQ+ community.

First off, YouTube will be showcasing LGBTQ+ creators on the YouTube's spotlight channel, including gamer heyKipp, beauty creator GlamFam Hair & Beauty, and vlogger Delaney Walsh. YouTube says that it will be looking to highlight a range of creators throughout the month, as it seeks to amplify their contributions to the platform and community.

YouTube’s also looking to highlight LGBTQ+-owned businesses via its shopping elements, while it’s also got a new collection of shows and movies directed, written by, and starring LGBTQ+ self-identified individuals on YouTube TV.

YouTube’s also planning to showcase LGBTQ+ creators in OOH promos, as well as on its other social media profiles.

The @YouTubeCreators channel will also feature LGBTQ+ creators throughout the month, with a range of YouTubers sharing the creators that they admire and have influenced their approach.

Social platforms play a key role in connecting people, and as such, they also have a significant influence in how we connect, and the people that we see represented in each app. That’s an important responsibility, and as such, it’s good to see YouTube looking to enhance representation, and facilitate greater exposure for people from the LGBTQ+ community.

It’s an important and valuable celebration, and YouTube’s showcase efforts are another significant step.