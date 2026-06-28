YouTube adds AI-powered comment filtering

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YouTube announced new artificial intelligence-powered tools to help channel managers with video comments. The tools should also allow for a better understanding of user responses, without having to individually scroll through every single reply.

YouTube’s new comment filter tools, which are available within YouTube Studio, will make it easier to find comments based on their broader subject or meaning, as defined by AI, instead of searching by specific keyword/s.

As explained by YouTube: “You’ll now see a ‘Search’ filter on your Comments page, while the old exact-match search field has been relabeled as ‘Keywords.’”

Within this new Search option, creators will be able to search through channel comments by topic. “For example, if there are remarks about your personal appearance you don't want to see, type a phrase like ‘comments about my appearance’ to quickly group them together for review,” YouTube said. “Or find specific comments, such as ‘questions about my gear’ or ‘people asking for a part 2 video.’”

So, essentially, channel managers will be able to use conversational queries to find key elements of discussion, so that they can then reply to them, hide them, etc.

Channel managers will also be able to use suggested topics to quickly group replies into themes such as “excitement and enthusiasm” or "negative feedback."

The tool will also let channel managers find similar comments. “If you spot a specific comment you want to moderate, click the three-dot menu and select ‘Find similar comments’ to instantly find others with a similar meaning,” YouTube said.

The new filters will provide more capacity to manage YouTube comments and engagement, and ensure that key elements are being directly addressed.

This could be a valuable research tool, providing more capacity to better understand what viewers are most interested in. This could also guide future content directions.