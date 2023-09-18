YouTube Adds New Clips Insights to Further Inform Content Strategy

YouTube’s added another insights element within YouTube Studio, which will now enable you to see how many clips have been created from your uploads, and how many views those clips have subsequently generated.

As you can see in this example, posted by YouTube CEO Neal Mohan, in the new ‘Clips’ section within YouTube Studio, you’ll now see a full list of the clips cut from your content, along with who created it, when, and the total views each has generated this far.

That’ll provide more context as to which of your videos are driving more engagement, and seeing more reach through user clips.

Which could help you to better strategize, and boost your content appeal, or at the least, to understand which parts of your videos are driving the most interest in different contexts. Like, which comedic moments are working best, which tips are resonating, which actors or presenters get the most attention, etc.

YouTube’s always adding more analytics elements, and this is similar to its Shorts remix analytics, which provide insight into expanded Shorts engagement, as well as song usage for musicians.

The added data will give you an expanded view of your content impact, which, as noted, could influence your planning and strategy moving forward.