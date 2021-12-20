YouTube Adds New Updates to YouTube Studio App, Bringing it More Into Line with the Desktop Version

YouTube has outlined some new updates to its YouTube Studio mobile app, which will give creators more flexibility to manage their channels on the go, while also making it easier to monitor performance across both desktop and mobile, as opposed to forcing channel managers to log in the on a desktop device.

The biggest update is the addition of new search filters for comments, giving creators more ways to maximize engagement by interacting with fans.

As you can see here, along the top of the screen, there are new filters available for searching your channel comments.

Those new filter options include:

Response status: have I already responded to this comment?

Contains question: does the comment contain a question?

Subscriber count: does the commenter have at least a certain number of subs?

Subscriber status: is the commenter publicly subscribed to me?

Member status: is the commenter a channel member?

Search: Do any comments contain a specific word I want to search for?

That gives you a lot more capacity for responding to key comments from your mobile device, ensuring that they’re dealt with in a timely manner, which could be a hugely beneficial addition for those channels that receive a lot of comments.

YouTube’s also added new analytics elements to the YouTube Studio app, bringing it more into line with the desktop version, including insights into returning viewers, comparative view counts and more.

YouTube says that, in future, it’ll be working to ensure that any metrics added to the desktop version of the app are also available in the mobile platform, ensuring greater parity and utility across the two.

Mobile Studio users can also now appeal video monetization decisions through the app, while it’s also added more currency options to the display to help creators better understand their monetization progress.

“You can find the currency setting by tapping your channel icon in the top right > Settings > Currency. Note: changing the currency setting will apply to all users who have access to your channel, and also will apply Studio on desktop and the mobile app.”

YouTube’s also refreshed the Studio app icon, bringing it more into line with YouTube’s other apps, while it’s also moved several function tabs to the new bottom bar, making them more accessible, as they were previously listed in the three dots function menu.

As noted, the main focus, overall, is to ensure that the desktop and mobile Studio apps remain in alignment, ensuring that users are able to manage their YouTube presence while on the go. And with more and more people now managing their channels remotely, that should provide greater working flexibility to ensure creators can make the most of their YouTube content.

And while many of these changes won’t seem like ‘game-changers’ that will alter how you manage your YouTube clips, cumulatively, they could have a big impact, ensuring optimal flexibility and utility via YouTube’s management tools.

You can read more about YouTube’s Studio updates here.