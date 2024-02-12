YouTube Announces 2024 Device Partner Summit in Seoul

YouTube has announced that it will be holding its third annual “YouTube Device Partner Summit” in Seoul, South Korea on April 23rd and 24th, where it’ll showcase its latest developments in maximizing viewer engagement, across various surfaces.

The event will include a range of product and user experience overviews, along with technical walkthroughs, as well as collaborative presentations with device and content partners. YouTube says that it will also make some special announcements around upcoming changes in alignment with emerging trends.

The event will specifically focus on Connected TV, and the rising use of YouTube on home TV sets.

As per YouTube:

“Connected TV (CTV) remains the fastest growing platform for YouTube in multiple countries around the world, with viewers consuming 1 billion hours on average of YouTube content on their TVs every day. The global Smart Connected TV market is projected to reach $113 billion by 2026.”

With this in mind, the Device Partner Summit will offer new insights to help YouTube partners tap into this growing viewer segment, with notes on what’s driving engagement, where CTV usage is growing, and what’s coming next.

It could be an interesting showcase of YouTube’s latest innovations designed to lean into emerging consumption trends. And while not everybody will be able to make it to South Korea to attend, YouTube will also host videos of all the sessions in a dedicated mini-site.

YouTube has added a range of CTV ad tools and updates over the last few years, in order to help drive the push towards big screen viewing, and it’s becoming an increasingly valuable consideration for brands, offering TV-like exposure with digital platform targeting.

The next stage, then, could be worth noting.

You can learn more about YouTube’s Device Partner Summit 2024 here.