YouTube Expands Access to its ‘Create’ Mobile Video Editing App

YouTube has announced that it’s expanding access to its new “Create” video editing app, which is specifically designed for Shorts creation, with users in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Finland, Hong Kong, Ireland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, and Turkey all set to get access to the new tool from today.

Originally announced at its “Made On” showcase event in September last year, “YouTube Create” is a free video editing tool, which provides access to a range of functions that make it easier to formulate more complex video clips.

Among the various editing options, YouTube Create includes:

Audio clean-up – Remove background noises

Auto captions – Available in English, Hindi, and Spanish

Filters, effects, and transitions – Simplified video editing tools, all presented on a single screen

Access to royalty-free songs and sound effects

Direct publishing to YouTube – Including both Shorts and long-form content

It’s basically YouTube’s version of CapCut, providing a broader tool kit of creation tools to customize and maximize your videos.

And it could be very handy, with some valuable, helpful elements that’ll enable you to create more stand-out video clips.

At the least, it’s worth trying out, though it is only available on Android at this stage.

YouTube Create was originally launched in India, Singapore, the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, South Korea, and Indonesia, with more regions set to get access to the tool over time.

If you're in a market where YouTube Create is available and using an Android device, you can download the app in the Play Store using the link here.