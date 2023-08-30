YouTube Expands Access to Monetization Features, Adds New Comparative Analytics Options

YouTube will now let thousands more creators access its monetization elements, while it’s also rolling out a new update to channel analytics, in order to help channel managers better contextualize their results.

First off, on monetization. Back in June, YouTube announced new, lower thresholds to entry for monetization in the app, as part of a broader push to win over talent, and get more creators posting more often.

The new thresholds effectively halve the requirements for entry into the YouTube Partner Program (YPP), dropping it from 1,000 subscribers to 500 subs, providing broader access to some of YouTube’s monetization features.

Initially, these new entry requirements were only available in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Taiwan, and South Korea, but now, YouTube’s expanding access to 33 more countries, as of August 29th.

As per YouTube:

“This new level of YPP, with lower eligibility thresholds, will give creators earlier access to fan funding features like Super Thanks, Super Chat, Super Stickers and channel memberships.”

Which are not YouTube’s only monetization options. As you can see in the above image, in order to qualify for revenue sharing from YouTube ads, you’ll still need to reach its higher thresholds for engagement.

But it does provide another entry point into YouTube monetization, which could help to get more video creators across to the app, where they currently have the highest potential to make real money from their work.

Essentially, it’s a hedge against TikTok, which still doesn’t have an effective monetization offering in place, with YouTube looking to get more early-stage creators into its ranks.

It’ll be interesting to see what impact that has in the long term, and whether it does indeed lead to more talent making YouTube a priority.

On another front, YouTube’s also making it easier to access comparative analytics functions, with a new, quick access process within YouTube Studio that’ll enable you to view more data insights.

“Having an option to see when, and if, multiple videos are getting any traction can improve your data analysis experience, so we're happy to announce that you can now right click on the “Analytics” button in YouTube Studio to open a new tab in Advanced Mode. This new feature will allow you to easily access analytics for multiple pieces of content, all at once.”

The option will provide another way to make clear comparisons between content performance, and content formats, which could help to guide your strategic thinking.

Finally, YouTube’s also updating its channel memberships offer screen to help entice more sign-ups.

As you can see in this example, the new offer screen format will display the thumbnails of members-only videos that are available on each price level. That’ll ideally act as a lure to get more people signing up to your channel.

“Whether it's bonus videos, behind-the-scenes access, or early access videos, it will be showcased here, to let your audience know what they can get by supporting you. We know that members really value the additional content that you upload for them, and it's really helpful for them to know what's available before they sign up.”

So it’s another way to provide more context for potential members, which could help in explaining what they’ll be paying for as a subscriber.

YouTube says that it’s rolling this update out slowly from this week.

It’s interesting to see how YouTube is responding to the TikTok threat, and how each platform is working to win over talent, in order to maximize their own audience potential. As noted, YouTube currently still offers the best pathway to revenue success, but TikTok, and Meta, are always looming, which is why YouTube needs to keep improving its offer.

Lowering its entry thresholds is a big step in this respect, and again, it’ll be interesting to see what impact this has on the broader creator ecosystem.