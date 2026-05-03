YouTube experiments with new music generation and moderation tools

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YouTube added a tool that enables creators to generate instrumental tracks to replace copyright-protected audio in their videos, while it’s also testing a new bulk moderation option for comments in order to make it easier for channel managers to manage video replies based on broader context.

First, on backing tracks. YouTube is making it easier for creators to add royalty-free music to their clips, via a new option within YouTube Studio that will enable creators to generate instrumental tracks in-stream.

As explained by YouTube: “The ‘Replace Song’ tool in YouTube Studio on desktop will now include a new ‘Create’ button. Hit it, and YouTube will generate four royalty-free instrumental tracks that you can use to replace copyrighted audio in your videos and release content ID claims.”

So rather than having to grapple with copyright concerns, and potentially remove videos that are in violation, YouTube will now give creators the option to generate alternative, non-violating backing tracks for their clips.

That could be a very welcome addition for YouTube creators, with copystrikes often becoming a major headache, particularly as it relates to monetization of content.

The music generation option is being tested with U.S. desktop users of YouTube Studio, with expansion planned for later this year.

YouTube is also testing a new bulk moderation option for video comments, which will make it easier for channel managers to find and respond to comments based on context, as opposed to simple keyword filters.

YouTube already enables channel managers to filter video comments by keyword, but this new option will expand that capacity to allow conversational context.

As explained by YouTube: “Use your own words to find specific topics (up to 100 characters). For example, you can search for ‘questions about my gear’ or ‘people asking for a part 2 video.’”

So rather than being confined to specific mentions, creators will be able to filter questions and comments based on what the viewer is asking about.

YouTube said that creators will also be able to filter for themes such as "Excitement and enthusiasm" or "Hurtful remarks." The process will also enable channel managers to find similar comments based on an example reply.

That could make it much easier for YouTubers who get a lot of comments on their clips to respond to the most relevant replies faster, while also making it easier to find product-related queries.