YouTube is Renaming its FameBit Influencer Marketplace to 'BrandConnect'

With influencer marketing on the rise, particularly on video platforms, YouTube has today announced that it's updating its FameBit influencer marketplace, and renaming it 'BrandConnect'.

As explained by YouTube:

"Through YouTube BrandConnect, we’re making it easier for creators and brands to create branded content that is both authentic and effective. Our focus will continue to be supporting and driving revenue to creators, providing measurable campaigns for brands, and reaching viewers with authentic and relevant content. We’ve built unique, industry-first features within our branded content platform to support each of these goals."

FameBit has thus far facilitated connection between brands and selected YouTube influencers, with a simple process of posting campaigns, then allowing YouTube identities to pitch for them.

The new BrandConnect platform aims to build on these options - as per YouTube:

"On the creator side, we’ve developed insights-based matchmaking tools that allow more access to branded content deals for eligible creators across YouTube. [And] for brands, we’ve added new measurement solutions like Brand Interest Lift, Influencer Lift, and organic view-through conversations that provide them with real-time campaign results and bring the accountability of digital advertising to branded content campaigns."

The aim is to facilitate better deals for creators, keeping them more aligned to YouTube, while also making it easier for brands to maximize their reach through approved influencers on the platform. Facebook also has a similar Brand Collabs Manager tool, while TikTok has its own Creator Marketplace.

The new BrandConnect platform will take over from FameBit on August 1st, with a note on the FameBit page which says that users will lose connection to the FameBit self-service marketplace on July 31st.

Creators interested in signing up to receive brand proposals need to have at least 25k subscribers. Those eligible will be able to sign up for BrandConnect directly in YouTube Studio.