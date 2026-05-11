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YouTube is testing clear screen viewing for Shorts

The option would let users hide on-screen function buttons and is already available on competitor platforms such as TikTok and Reels.

Published May 11, 2026
By
Content and Social Media Manager
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YouTube is working on an update that would enable users to hide the on-screen function buttons when viewing Shorts.

YouTube clear screen Shorts

As shared by app researcher Radu Oncescu, YouTube is developing a “Clear Screen” option within the Shorts viewer menu that would seemingly remove all of the on-screen icons and text, enabling viewers to get a full, unimpeded content experience.

Which is a handy option that’s already available on some other short-form video platforms.

TikTok lets users clear the viewing window of function buttons by long-pressing the screen and selecting “Clear Display,” while on Reels, users can do this by selecting the “View full screen” option from the control menu.

These options ensure an uncluttered viewing experience, without video elements being obscured by on-screen buttons and descriptions.

Given that it’s already available from competitors, it makes sense for YouTube to add the same for Shorts. This could be a handy way to help maximize Shorts viewing.

YouTube hasn’t confirmed that the option will be released, as it’s still only in internal development at this stage.

YouTube Shorts have become one of the key growth drivers for the platform, with Shorts now being viewed over 200 billion times per day on average, up from the company’s 70 billion reported daily views in 2024.

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Filed Under: Social Media Updates

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