YouTube Launches Custom Tarot Card Experience, Featuring Various Platform Stars

Published June 7, 2022
Here’s a thing – if you’re into, like, cosmic guidance and all that.

Today, YouTube has announced a new, customized tarot card reading experience, which uses popular YouTubers as characters on its tarot card displays.

YouTube tarot card experience

As explained by YouTube:

The tarot community on YouTube has grown significantly over the past few years. In fact, last year, videos with "tarot" in the title were viewed more than 250 million times in the US. To celebrate the tarot card community, we partnered with some of your favorite creators and artists to bring you a personalized tarot experience.

To access your own tarot card reading, you can tap on the YouTube logo today (June 7th) or click on this link.

“Our creators, LavendaireVanessa Somuayina and Ediyasmr will read your cards from a custom, YouTube-inspired tarot deck featuring familiar faces like Safiya NygaardLarrayBLACKPINK and other popular creators and artists! They’ll also help you discover your Soul card, which is calculated based on your date of birth and shares insights on your innate traits and personal path in life.”

YouTube tarot card experience

You can then share your reading and Soul card on social media, letting everybody know that you probably also drink chai tea, and have at least one dream catcher up in our home.

YouTube tarot card experience

‘Hang on,’ I hear you say, ‘this website is about social media marketing, what do I care about unicorns and wizards?’

Well, probably not much, but it is worth noting the rising interest in tarot readings and related elements, especially among younger audiences.

Indeed, Snapchat added Astrological Profiles back in 2020, in response to the rising user engagement with the topic, which some research suggests could be related to the pandemic, and the impacts and stresses that it’s generated.

With that in mind, it is worth considering the overall engagement in the mystic arts, and if/how that relates to your own audience and promotions.

Or, you might just want to get a YouTube tarot reading, and see your favorite streamers on these cards.

It’s a little weird, but may be of interest.

You can get your own YouTube tarot reading here.

– Andrew Hutchinson @

