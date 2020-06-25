YouTube Launches 'How YouTube Works' Explainer Platform to Share Information on Platform Policies

YouTube has launched a new hub of information on its various platform policies, and how they're implemented, in order to provide more transparency into its processes.

As explained by YouTube:

"How YouTube Works addresses some of the important questions we face every day about our platform - involving topics such as child safety, harmful content, misinformation, and copyright, as well as tackling timely issues as they arise, like how we have responded to the COVID-19 crisis and how we support elections."

The main focus of the key policies highlighted on the front page is limiting the spread of offensive and harmful content, and protecting user information, but there are also separate sections on how YouTube's monetization policies work, its product eligibility guidelines, trend insights, ad settings, and information on how its algorithm recommends content.

There's a heap of info on the platform, linking to a range of specific areas. And while there are no real insider tips or new secrets revealed, it does provide a clear overview of how YouTube works, what the company's key focus areas are, where it's seeing growth, and how it's working to improve.

You can check out the new 'How YouTube Works' platform here.