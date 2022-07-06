YouTube Launches Updated Shorts Analytics, New Comparative Display for New and Returning Viewers

YouTube has rolled out some new tweaks and changes to help creators maximize their performance in the app, including updated Shorts analytics, new comparative audience tools in your performance stats, and updated resources for songwriters and musicians.

First off, on Shorts, the fastest-growing content format in the app. In order to help Shorts creators maximize the performance of their clips, YouTube is updating the design of Shorts analytics in its main app, which will bring it more into line with other Channel analytics tools.

As you can see in these examples, YouTube’s updating the visual display of its Shorts data, and including more specific insights up front, in order to help you get a quick snapshot of your Shorts performance.

The changes are more tweaks, but as noted, they’ll bring Shorts insights more into line with other elements of Analytics, and will help in managing your Shorts performance within your broader channel metrics.

YouTube’s also adding more advanced audience behavior data into YouTube Studio. Now, when you tap on the ‘See More’ prompt below the main chart in your ‘Analytics’ tab, you’ll be able to see ‘new’ and ‘returning’ viewer stats within the data listings, providing more specific notes on how different segments of your viewership are responding to your content.

That will help you better understand how your audience is discovering your channel, and if they're coming back for more.

These insights have always been available within your advanced Analytics stats, but the update brings it more upfront, which could help more Channel managers better understand viewer behavior.

You can read more about utilizing YouTube analytics here.

YouTube’s also updating its default badges for channel memberships.

As you can see here, now, if a Creator uses the default Channel memberships badge, it will appear as a star rather than an ‘S’ icon.

So stars instead of letters. Cool right?

Finally, YouTube has also updated its info listings for songwriters and artists.

As you can see, YouTube’s songwriters’ mini-site is now presented in a new format, providing easy access to links and tools to help artists maximize their YouTube performance.

There’s also a listing of the top tracks in the app at any given time – globally or in your local market – which could also help in your strategic planning.

The updated format could help you access more relevant info for your approach – you can access the new songwriters’ mini-site here.

Overall, these changes are just tweaks, but they each provide a different level of utility for various creator segments.

Well, except for the Channel Membership badges – like, who cares if it’s a star or an ‘S’? Obviously, someone does, and for those people who find stars more appealing, this is a win.