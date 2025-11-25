YouTube Music Rolls Out AI Powered Recap for 2025

Listen to the article 2 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

YouTube is rolling out its 2025 recap listings for YouTube Music subscribers, which, much like Spotify’s popular “Wrapped” yearly summaries, provides an overview of what you listened to in the app.

But this time around YouTube has added an extra special element.

That’s right, YouTube has added an AI query prompt to this year’s overview, so you can ask questions about your music and podcast listening habits throughout the year.

As you can see in these screenshots (posted by 9 to 5 Google), YouTube Music users can now access an overview of the music they listened to in 2025, with a Stories-like summary of different trend notes.

And as you can see below the main listing (in the first image above), there’s also an AI query option, so you can ask questions like “What animal matches my music taste?” in-stream.

Yes, this is an actual option, as shown in the above sample queries, though you can also pose any conversational question about your listening habits.

Which seems like an unnecessary use of AI, which probably won’t add a heap to this summary. But if you wanted the system to “Hype my listening using Gen Z slang,” you can. If you want.

It feels a little like overkill, like “we can, so we did,” without any real consideration of value here, outside of it just being another AI feature. Because AI is the thing of the moment, and because everyone is hyped about AI, but I suspect that chucking AI into every single thing will eventually turn people away from these options, especially with such weak example prompts.

But maybe I’m just old, and maybe this will prove to be a valuable addition for younger audiences, giving them new ways to engage with their YouTube Music annual listings.

YouTube's recap also lists your "musical bestie,” being the artist you listened to most throughout the year (which includes a calendar view that shows what days you listened to them on), while there's also a "Musical Passport" element, which shows where you were tuning in.

It's an interesting overview of your year in music and podcast engagement, which could also highlight more about your own behaviors and habits than you realize.

YouTube's 2025 music recap is rolling out now, with YouTube Music subscribers being prompted to check out the recap in-stream, while you can also access it by tapping on your profile avatar.