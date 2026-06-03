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YouTube Shorts is awarded Media Rating Council accreditation

This is the first short-form video platform to gain this certification, which comes alongside the platform’s sixth consecutive overall approval rating.

Published June 3, 2026
By
Content and Social Media Manager
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YouTube has been awarded the Media Rating Council’s brand safety accreditation for in-stream ads for the sixth year in a row. The certification provides an additional measure of assurance for advertisers regarding the safety of YouTube’s video ad placements.

MRC accreditation means that YouTube’s ad system has been approved for controls and metrics, based on a third-party audit of the platform’s ad systems and processes.

MRC accreditation assesses the processes in place for ad measurement, including impression tracking, invalid traffic and filtration standards.

Essentially, MRC accreditation confirms that YouTube is maintaining its systems on this front, and ensuring compliance with relevant industry standard guidelines. This should also give advertisers some level of recourse, if they find that these systems are failing to meet relevant benchmarks.

The MRC’s accreditation also certifies that YouTube’s inventory filters deliver brand-safe ad placements, with content suitability based on advertiser selection.

And this time around, the MRC also expanded its classification to include YouTube Shorts, making YouTube the first platform to earn MRC brand safety accreditation for short-form video.

“The MRC’s accreditation validates YouTube's brand safety protections and assures advertisers that their campaigns are running near appropriate content,” YouTube said. “With Shorts averaging 200 billion daily views, brands can confidently tap into the format's momentum and YouTube’s creator community.

The accreditation is a good endorsement of YouTube’s ad systems, which will give ad partners additional peace of mind. Though it is worth reiterating that MRC accreditation is only an audit of YouTube’s documented systems, not a test of them in action.

And with more and more artificial intelligence-powered elements being integrated into its ad placement process, such processes could still veer from those parameters once those processes are put into practice.

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