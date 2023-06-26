YouTube Rolls Out Changes to Studio Analytics to Reduce the Pressure of Data Comparison

YouTube’s making a change to its data analytics display, after some users reported that the upfront comparison data in the YouTube Studio app wasn’t helpful, or encouraging, in some instances.

The main data element in question is this (in the red square), which provides insight into comparative video performance, based on your normal response rates.

For some users, this is helpful information, showing how they’re improving over time. But some others have said that it can be disheartening to see that their latest clips are not resonating as they would have hoped.

As a result, YouTube’s now changing this display, with users able to collapse the field if they choose.

And if you do choose to collapse the info card, it will stay collapsed the next time you log in, so you no longer have to view this information at all if you don’t want to. That setting will remain in place even if you switch to another channel, meaning that you can avoid this comparison element entirely if you choose.

On another front, YouTube’s also rolling out new weekly and monthly recaps of channel performance, to help keep users engaged with their analytics, without making them feel like they need to constantly be watching the numbers for their channel.

As you can see in this example, the new analytics recaps will offer a more generic overview of key stats, which could help to keep more users engaged, without them having to sift through the data themselves.

The recaps will also include more fun elements to reduce the pressure that some users feel in analyzing their performance.

So really, both of these updates are designed to alleviate the pressure that some people feel when confronted by raw numbers, which can be hugely helpful, but can also feel like added pressure when things aren’t going as you might hope.

Maybe, by re-angling how your analytics look, that could help to shift perception, and reduce any associated stress that could discourage creators from their efforts.

YouTube says that these updates will be rolling out to Studio users on both web and mobile over the next few days.