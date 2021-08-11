x
YouTube Rolls Out Dark Mode for YouTube Studio, Adds New Hashtag Usage Insights

Published Aug. 11, 2021
YouTube has announced a range of updates for YouTube Studio, aimed at providing more insight, more management options, and improving creators usage of its management app. 

First off, dark mode fans, get excited - YouTube has today confirmed that dark mode for YouTube Studio on the web is now available to all users.

YouTube Studio Dark Mode

As you can see in this mock-up, dark mode for YouTube Studio provides an alternate color palette for your Studio dashboard, which is easier on the eyes in certain situations, while also giving your app a new look, which can make it feel fresh and new.

Dark mode options have a passionate supporter base, and are always a highly requested feature. And while dark mode for YouTube Studio may feel less exciting than a main app update, it'll will no doubt please a lot of users.

You can access the new 'dark theme' in your YouTube Studio settings.

In addition to this, YouTube has also launched a new 'Hashtag Autocomplete Suggestions' option within the video upload process, which will show you not only hashtags that you may be looking to add, based on your entered text, but also, insights as to how much each tag is used on the platform already, further guiding your approach.

YouTube hashtag suggestions

The new listings will display both the number of videos that have used each hashtag in their description or title, as well as the channels that are associated with each tag. Similar to Instagram's hashtag volume listings, the additional insights will help to guide your hashtag research, in order to glean a better understanding as to what tags you may want to add in order to maximize your content reach.

Though, of course, adding the most popular tags won't necessarily boost exposure. Sometimes, the smaller, more targeted tags will be more effective, and it'll take some experimentation and research to determine which approach works best for your channel.

The update is available on mobile and desktop from today.

YouTube's also adding a new 'Mentions' tab in the comments inbox on Studio desktop, in order to help YouTube creators track any mentions of them across the app.

YouTube Studio comments inbox

The tab is likely focused on the rise of Shorts, with YouTube anticipating an influx of creator mentions within short clips. As you can see here, the new tab will ensure that your comments and mentions are separate, which will help you manage each specific element.

And finally, YouTube has also noted that, from next week, it's launching its updated real-time insights on iOS and Android, bringing the app more into line with the desktop version of YouTube Studio.

YouTube real time performance data

As you can see here, the update will include video and channel insights, updated in real-time, within the mobile app experience, providing more ways to stay on top of your YouTube content performance. 

These are some handy updates, not game-changing as such, but smaller tweaks that all serve specific purpose, and will provide utility within your YouTube posting process.

You can learn more about each of the new changes here.

