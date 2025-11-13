YouTube Tests Comment Summaries in YouTube Studio

YouTube’s expanding its comment summaries to YouTube Studio as well, providing another way for creators to get a quick rundown of what people are saying about their content.

YouTube’s been developing its AI-powered comment summaries in the app for over a year, which makes it easier for both viewers and creators to get a sense of the key focus elements of discussion in the replies.

As you can see in these example screens, YouTube’s comment summaries filter video comments into separate topic categories for easier sorting.

YouTube has been steadily expanding this option in the main app, and now, it’s also testing the same in YouTube Studio, providing a direct access option to comment summaries in the management platform.

As explained by YouTube:

“To help creators efficiently understand viewers’ reactions to your content, we’re experimenting with comment summaries available in the YouTube Studio mobile app. If you’re a creator in the experiment, this feature will be automatically enabled at the video level and you can access it by tapping ‘Get summary’ on a video’s ‘Comments’ page in Studio mobile.”

So it sounds like you won’t get the same topic breakdowns with this new option, but it’ll use the same process to give you a generalized summary of what people are talking about in response to your clip.

Creators will be able to provide feedback on the accuracy and value of these summaries, which could help to give you a broader overview of reactions, in a simple paragraph.

Is that valuable?

It sounds similar to Facebook’s comment summaries that are now displayed at the top of comment sections on posts, so you can get a sense of what people are saying, without having to actually scroll through for yourself.

But for creators, wouldn’t you want to go through, and potentially respond to comments on your clips? Do you really not have time to check out the comments?

I guess, if you get a heap of comments, this could be valuable, but it also feels like you might be selling your audience short by not actually reading their individual remarks.

Maybe I’m missing something, and maybe, for big creators, this will actually be a highly valuable addition.

It’s only in testing at this stage, either way, with a small group of creators currently able to access the option in YouTube Studio.

YouTube says that it’s planning to expand access shortly.