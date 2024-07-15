 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

YouTube Tests AI Generated Radio Stations for YouTube Music

Published July 15, 2024
By
Content and Social Media Manager

YouTube is trying out another way to utilize AI, this time within YouTube Music, with Music Premium subscribers now able to try out a new “AI-generated radio” option, which enables you to personalize what you want to hear by describing it.

YouTube AI radio station

As you can see in this example, shared by 9 to 5 Google, YouTube’s AI radio station option will effectively create a custom playlist based on conversational prompts. So if you’re in the mood for “angry metal music”, or “relaxing instrumentals that feature female vocals”, the system will be able to come up with a continuous stream of tracks aligned to that prompt.

YouTube AI radio station

Which is probably not a major leap in terms of AI application, but then again, maybe, if you’re able to ask for very specific, very niche music, and it provides that, it could be an interesting addition.

But really, the system is using YouTube’s existing keyword matching, based on text tags for each track, to provide music matches. The key here is the level of customization that it facilitates, though it could be an interesting addition either way.

Like all platforms, YouTube’s working to integrate AI as much as possible, in order to tap into the latest trend wave. YouTube’s also testing AI background generation for video clips, AI music generation for custom soundtracks, AI recommendations for new video ideas, the capacity to skip ahead to the next most relevant part of a clip, and more.

All of these are practical, valuable uses of AI, which should provide utility within both the creation and viewing process.

YouTube’s new AI generated radio option is currently in testing with YouTube Music Premium subscribers.

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Industry Dive expands self-service offerings to include event promotion
From Industry Dive
June 25, 2024
Thunderclap.it Exclusive Independence Day Sale: Enjoy 50% Off Sitewide
From Thunderclap.it
July 03, 2024

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Editors' picks
Latest in Social Media Updates
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2024 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell