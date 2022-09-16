 Skip to main content
site logo

YouTube Tests New Channel Content Personalization to Help Maximize Viewer Engagement

Published Sept. 16, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

YouTube’s looking to provide more ways to engage channel visitors, by customizing the way that your uploaded content is displayed based on each users’ preferences.  

For example, YouTube’s currently developing separate tabs for ‘Videos’, ‘Shorts’ and ‘Live’ uploads, segmenting each content format into its own element on your channel page. Users who then tap through to your page from Shorts, for example, would be routed to the Shorts-specific page, better aligning with their viewing habits.

YouTube channel tabs

As you can see in this example, ‘Videos’ and ‘Shorts’ are in their own area, while ‘Live’ clips, if a channel has created any, will live in their own segment as well.

The update aligns with other recent changes in YouTube’s content sorting, which enable users to more specifically filter content in the ‘Subscriptions’ tab, for example, into Shorts and regular video uploads.

YouTube subscription tabs

With Shorts becoming a bigger element of the YouTube experience, it makes sense for the app to provide more ways for users to consume Shorts content specifically, which is also more in line with the TikTok experience, enabling you to scroll through a constant stream of Shorts only.

That relates to channel management too, and the additional sections could make it easier to keep viewers around, helping to enhance connection and community.

YouTube’s also looking to implement additional personalization elements for channel visitors, including displaying content based on a users’ previous watch history (on your channel and elsewhere on YouTube), topic affinity, or the languages they speak.

As per YouTube:

This could be especially effective if your channel has multiple topics, languages, or content formats. [The channel display] could, for instance, be a ‘Recommended for you’ section, which could feature the content the viewer is most interested in, which would be tailored to their viewing preference. For instance, when a viewer started watching a video, but didn't finish, this could be something they would be interested in continue watching. You would be able to add this section to your channel page.”

More personalized channel experiences could help to encourage expanded viewing behavior, and it could have a big impact on total watch time and engagement among your visitors.

Which is why these updates are significant – they’re not adding anything new, as such, but by better curating your channel for each individual user, based on their preferences, that could keep them around for longer, and increase the likelihood of them becoming a subscriber.

YouTube says that all of these changes will be rolled out in testing soon, with a full launch to follow.

Editors' pick

  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
First-Party Data by SimplicityDX Confirms Social Commerce Is Going Through a Metamorphosis
From SimplicityDX
September 14, 2022

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022
Latest in Digital Strategy
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell