 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

YouTube Tests New Feed Control Options

Published Nov. 24, 2025
By
Content and Social Media Manager
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

YouTube’s trying out a new way to give users more control over the videos they see in their home feed, via a feed customization option that would enable you to update your algorithmic recommendations through conversational prompts.

Which sounds similar to the algorithm training options being built by both X and Instagram, using AI chat tools to give users more specific insight into their recommendations.

As explained by YouTube:

We’re experimenting with a new feature called ‘Your custom feed,’ that lets you customize recommendations for your Home feed. If you are part of the experiment, you will see ‘Your Custom Feed’ appear on your Home page as a chip besides ‘Home’. When you click into it, you can update your existing Home feed recommendations by entering a simple prompt.”

YouTube says that the feature is designed to give you a simple way to exert more control over your suggested content.

It’s only in testing for now, so you probably won’t see it in your feed, but if you do, it could be worth trying out, to see how well the system refines your YouTube feed based on your input.

And while it seems like YouTube is taking a different, AI-based approach this time around, it has actually tried various feed customisation options before. A couple of years back, YouTube prompted some users to “Customize Your Feed,” via an in-app prompt that enabled you to select videos that you like, which would then help to inform YouTube’s algorithms.

YouTube feed customization

It also gave Premium subscribers optional color-based feeds (for some reason) last year, as a means to give people alternate input into their recommendations.

YouTube color feeds

But this initiative does sound more like the current experiments at X, Threads and Instagram, which will eventually enable people to use conversational prompts to refine their feeds, by posting their queries to in-app AI bots, or selecting custom topic elements in new, dedicated algo refinement elements..

Your Algorithm Instagram

Which is good. More direct input will help to address the ongoing concerns that algorithms are dictating too much of the social media experience, while they may also give users another way to ensure that they see more posts from the accounts that they follow, based on these tools.

If people use them, that is. I’ve noted this before, but the truth is that for the vast majority of users, they’re not going to update and change their settings, they just want to log in and scroll through and see what the system serves up. Sure, people might say that they want more control, but time and time again, when given the opportunity, most people simply don’t bother to update their settings, even when they can.

Add to this the fact that platforms drive more engagement from AI-powered algorithms, which show you more content similar to that which you’ve spent time watching or engaging with, and you can see why social apps would prefer that users just stick to their “For You” feeds.

Which begs the question as to why they would even bother adding these types of controls in at all, but for one, it does give users the option, which could improve their experience, while it also serves as a level of assurance, that you could change it, if you wanted to.

That lessens criticism over algorithm control, while, for the most part, also enabling platforms to maximize engagement through algorithmic means.

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Cracking the Code of TikTok Virality
From Visibrain
November 05, 2025
Visibrain logo
Warner Music Group and Feed.fm Partner to Bring Premium Music Clips to Apps
From Feed.fm
November 17, 2025
Feed.fm logo

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Editors' picks
Latest in Social Media Updates
Industry Dive is an Informa TechTarget business.
© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, part of a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers. All copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. TechTarget, Inc.'s registered office is 275 Grove St. Newton, MA 02466.