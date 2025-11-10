YouTube Warns of Incorrect Payment Summaries, Cracks Down on Ad Blockers

Listen to the article 2 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

If you’ve noticed that your YouTube YPP payment summary was way higher than usual last month, don’t get too excited: It’s probably due to an error within YouTube’s system.

YouTube has posted a note alerting creators that there have been some issues with the most recent YPP payment notifications within YouTube Studio:

As per YouTube:

“We’re aware of an issue where some creators are seeing unusually high or doubled earnings in YouTube Studio Payment Activity. Our teams are currently investigating and we’ll provide updates here once we know more.”

YouTube says that creators should refer to their AdSense account for their actual YouTube payment info for October, as the YouTube Studio listings may be incorrect.

So, sorry to say, but you may not have seen record response for the month.

On another front, many users are also having trouble logging into YouTube due to the platform’s latest crackdown on ad blockers, which has rendered the website inoperable in certain browsers.

As reported by Android Authority, several web browsers with built-in ad blockers, including Opera GX, are currently unable to load YouTube content due to the latest push.

YouTube has been battling against ad blockers for years, implementing load penalties and blockages for systems that include ad blocking software.

YouTube’s argument is that ads support the creative ecosystem of the web, and allow free access to online content. And as such, it’s implemented various operations to combat ad blocker use, and force users to switch them off, or opt out of ad blocking.

This latest push seems to have impacted a lot of users, so if you’re having trouble accessing YouTube, this could be the cause.

According to research, around 31% of internet users now implement some form of ad blocking, which provides some scope of the impact of such efforts.