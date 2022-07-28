 Skip to main content
site logo

YouTube’s Added a New Option to Cut Your Long Form Videos into Shorts

Published July 28, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

It’s not just Meta that’s leaning into short-form video, with YouTube also looking to encourage more short clips via a new option that will enable creators to convert segments of their existing long-form content into minute-long Shorts variations.

YouTube Shorts

As you can see in this sequence, the new ‘Edit into a Short’ option will enable you to select a section of your regular video uploads to then cut into a bite-sized version.

That could make it much easier for a lot more YouTube creators to integrate Shorts into their process – and with 1.5 billion YouTube users now engaging with Shorts every month, it makes a lot of sense to do so, in order to build brand awareness and reach.

The Shorts conversion process will include all the regular Shorts editing tools, including text, timeline editor, filters, etc. You’ll also be able to add new video segments to your converted clips, or even include sections from your other videos to make up the 60 seconds.

Any Shorts that you do create via this process will also link back to the original long-form video/s, so that viewers can easily connect to the full content - which also happens if users create clips of a video using the ‘Cut’ option in the app.

YouTube Shorts Cut

That’s a key element in YouTube’s appeal over TikTok, in that YouTube already has a solid monetization framework in place for long-form content, while short clips are much harder to generate direct revenue from, as you can’t insert pre or mid-roll ads. As such, being able to drive traffic to your longer clips could eventually end up being a big winner for YouTube in the creator stakes.

TikTok creators are already unhappy with its Creator Fund, and the lack of lucrative revenue options. Driving more traffic back to your main content feed adds another community-building aspect to a broader YouTube monetization approach.

“Importantly, only you as the original creator will be able to import your long-form videos into Shorts as this tool is not available for other creators to use on your content.”

It’s a smart update, especially, as noted, given the rise of Shorts consumption, and broader user trends towards short-form video. And while Shorts is a copy of TikTok, the fact of the matter is that this is what users are currently engaging with, and if that’s what people want, and YouTube has it, why shouldn’t it look to capitalize on such, instead of ceding market share to the challenger app?

Building your YouTube channel is more valuable, more directly monetizable, and more scalable than building an audience on TikTok. You don’t get the ‘For You’ feed, but there are big benefits for creators in shifting to YouTube instead.

That’s not a major deal right now, given TikTok’s trending status. But as more big-name TikTok stars move into that next stage, where being a full-time creator becomes an actual, viable option, YouTube may well be the beneficiary, while TikTok works to keep them coming back.

The new Shorts editing option is rolling out now on iOS and Android devices.

Editors' pick

  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Industry Dive to be acquired by Informa PLC
From Industry Dive
July 19, 2022
META, A Revolutionary Small Business, Files Lawsuit Against Meta Platforms (F/K/A FACEBOOK)
From Pryor Cashman LLP
July 20, 2022
Kingstar Media Senior Director of Sales and Marketing Selected to the Forbes Agency Council
From Kingstar Media
July 11, 2022
Read next
  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022
Latest in Content Marketing
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell