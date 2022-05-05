 Skip to main content
10 Content Marketing Statistics Every Marketer Should Know In 2022 [Infographic]

Published May 5, 2022
By
Managing Director at Red Website Design

Are you thinking about integrating content marketing into your online campaigns? Want to learn the stats and trends before taking the plunge?

The team from Oberlo share the stats you need to know in this infographic.

They cover the following:

  • Content marketing effectiveness
  • Measuring content marketing
  • Most achieved content marketing goal
  • Active investment in content marketing
  • Content marketing budget
  • Content marketing strategy
  • Expect brands to provide content
  • User-generated content is important
  • Content marketing strategy: paid distribution channels
  • Outsourcing content marketing

Check out the infographic for more detail.

10 content stats infographic

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

– Mark Walker-Ford @

Filed Under: Content Marketing

View all | Post a press release
Read next
Latest in Content Marketing
