Are you looking for ways to improve your blog posts? Want to optimize your images to generate more traffic from Google?

Visme share their tips for success in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

Create infographics

Using the right file types

Image file sizes

Image alt text

Descriptive captions

Image sitemap

Lazy loading

Thumbnails

Check out the infographic for more detail.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.