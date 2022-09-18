 Skip to main content
10 Essential LinkedIn Stats All Social Media Marketers Should Know [Infographic]

Published Sept. 18, 2022
Managing Director at Red Website Design

Are you putting together your marketing plan of attack for the year ahead? Want to learn if LinkedIn should form a key part of your social media strategy?

The team from Oberlo share the stats you need to know in this infographic.

Here’s what they cover:

  • Number of LinkedIn users
  • LinkedIn demographics
  • LinkedIn for B2B
  • LinkedIn Ads
  • LinkedIn for mobile

Check out the infographic for more detail.

(Note: LinkedIn recently updated its total member stats to 850 million, though that does also includes 57m in China, where LinkedIn is no longer technically active)

LinkedIn stats

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

Latest in Digital Strategy
