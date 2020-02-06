10 Marketing Trends and Predictions for Business Growth in 2020 [Infographic]

Are you wondering what the future holds for your small business? Want to know the marketing techniques that you should be considering during the year ahead?
The team from Venngage share their marketing trends and predictions for 2020 in this infographic.
Here’s a quick summary:
- Peer marketing persists
- Content is still king
- Video killed the blog-only star
- Voice search becomes standard
- Customer-first marketing
- Send an SMS to the world
- Technology gets harder better faster stronger
- Unique marketing to stand out
- SEO Updates change the game again
- Data drives the way
Check out the infographic below for more detail.
