10 Social Media Design Tips to Skyrocket Your Website Traffic [Infographic]

Are you looking for ways to create a more visually appealing social media strategy? Want to improve your social media design and drive more traffic to your website?
The team from ConversionMinded share their tips for success in this infographic.
Here are a few tips from the list:
- Stick to 1-2 fonts
- Use brand colors consistently
- Use white space
- Make text easy to read
- Check analytics
Check out the infographic for more detail.
A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.