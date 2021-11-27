site logo

10 Social Media Design Tips to Skyrocket Your Website Traffic [Infographic]

Published Nov. 27, 2021
By
Managing Director at Red Website Design

Are you looking for ways to create a more visually appealing social media strategy? Want to improve your social media design and drive more traffic to your website?

The team from ConversionMinded share their tips for success in this infographic.

Here are a few tips from the list:

  • Stick to 1-2 fonts
  • Use brand colors consistently
  • Use white space
  • Make text easy to read
  • Check analytics

Check out the infographic for more detail.

10 social media tips infographic

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

