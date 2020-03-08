10 Steps to a Successful TikTok Marketing Strategy [Infographic]

Are you looking for ways to expand your social media presence? Want to know how to get started on TikTok?
The team from HubSpot share their tips for success in this infographic.
Here are the steps they share:
- Identify your goals
- Consider your buyer persona
- Create your account (and verify it)
- Post valuable content (and a few crazy ones too)
- Use the right hashtag
- Participate in challenges
- Collaborate with influencers
- Invest in TikTok ads
- Match your content offer with the audience
- Track and evaluate results
Check out the infographic for more detail.
A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.