10 Video Marketing Trends to Guide Your Online Strategy in 2021 [Infographic]

Jan. 10, 2021

Are you looking for ways to improve your social media strategy in 2021? Want to learn more about how video marketing could set you aside from the competition?

The team from Oberlo share their video marketing trends for 2021 in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

  • Video Usage in 2021
  • The Live-Stream Boom on Mobiles
  • Short-Form Videos
  • Top Video Trends: User-Generated Video Content
  • More Online Training and Educational Videos
  • Video Advertising Growth
  • Video Marketing Trends: Keep Investing in Video Marketing
  • Interactive AR Content in 2021
  • The Rise of Shoppable Videos
  • Virtual Events Are Here To Stay

Check out the infographic for more detail.

Video marketing trends infographic

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

