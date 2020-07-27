x
10 Web Design Tips to Improve Page Load Times [Infographic]

July 27, 2020

Are you looking for ways to speed up your business website? Want to create a lightning-fast website that’ll keep your customers keep coming back for more?

Zenesys share their tips for success in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

  • Use a Content Delivery Network (CDN)
  • Decrease code size
  • Optimize images
  • Minimize redirects
  • Reduce DNS lookups
  • Reduce bad requests
  • Hosting
  • Browser caching
  • Gzip compression
  • Stylesheets at the top

Check out the infographic for more detail.

Website speed tips

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

