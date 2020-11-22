x
11 Graphic Design Trends for 2021 [Infographic]

Nov. 22, 2020

Looking to keep your visuals fresh in the coming year?

With so many posts, Stories and updates flowing through people's social media feeds, sharing engaging, interesting visuals is key to making your audience stop and pay attention. As such, it's worth taking note of the latest trends and shifts in order to keep your visual elements on point.

That's where this listing comes in. The team from 99 Designs have put together a listing of 11 rising visual trends of note, which may help inspire your approach.

There are some valuable considerations here - and again, if you want to stop people scrolling on by, these notes just might be the thing that helps you maximize your approach.

You can read the full report from 99 Designs here, or check out the infographic below.

11 visual trends infographic

