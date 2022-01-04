12 Digital Marketing Trends All Business Owners and Marketers Should Know in 2022 [Infographic]

Are you considering your marketing plan of attack for the year ahead? Want to know the digital trends that could affect your campaigns?
The team from Red Website Design share the marketing trends you need to know in this infographic.
Here’s a quick summary:
- Meta is everywhere
- Influencers continue to grow (even for B2B)
- Advertising is challenged by privacy
- Marketers get more strategic
- LinkedIn is growing, growing, growing
- SEO is less game and more integrated
- Experiences are the new social currency
- Digital jobs continue to grow
- Facebook (Meta) doesn’t go anywhere
- Websites get faster
- Everything is algorithm-driven
- Less is more
Check out the infographic for more detail.
