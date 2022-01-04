12 Digital Marketing Trends All Business Owners and Marketers Should Know in 2022 [Infographic]

Are you considering your marketing plan of attack for the year ahead? Want to know the digital trends that could affect your campaigns?

The team from Red Website Design share the marketing trends you need to know in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

Meta is everywhere

Influencers continue to grow (even for B2B)

Advertising is challenged by privacy

Marketers get more strategic

LinkedIn is growing, growing, growing

SEO is less game and more integrated

Experiences are the new social currency

Digital jobs continue to grow

Facebook (Meta) doesn’t go anywhere

Websites get faster

Everything is algorithm-driven

Less is more

Check out the infographic for more detail.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.