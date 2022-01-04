site logo

12 Digital Marketing Trends All Business Owners and Marketers Should Know in 2022 [Infographic]

Published Jan. 4, 2022
By
Managing Director at Red Website Design

Are you considering your marketing plan of attack for the year ahead? Want to know the digital trends that could affect your campaigns?

The team from Red Website Design share the marketing trends you need to know in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

  • Meta is everywhere
  • Influencers continue to grow (even for B2B)
  • Advertising is challenged by privacy
  • Marketers get more strategic
  • LinkedIn is growing, growing, growing
  • SEO is less game and more integrated
  • Experiences are the new social currency
  • Digital jobs continue to grow
  • Facebook (Meta) doesn’t go anywhere
  • Websites get faster
  • Everything is algorithm-driven
  • Less is more

Check out the infographic for more detail.

12 digital marketing trends for 2022

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

