12 Steps for Creating Good Website Content [Infographic]

Are you looking for ways to improve your business website? Want to create amazing content that helps you find and convert potential customers?
The team from THAT Agency share their tips for success in this infographic.
Here’s a quick summary:
- Understand what problems your products/services solve
- Identify who can benefit
- Know your competitors
- Target each persona
- Follow the buying journey
- Do keyword research
- Include social proof
- Call visitors to action
- Check spelling and grammar
- Format accordingly
- Get visual
- Keep it fresh
Check out the infographic for more detail.
A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.