12 Steps for Creating Good Website Content [Infographic]

Are you looking for ways to improve your business website? Want to create amazing content that helps you find and convert potential customers?

The team from THAT Agency share their tips for success in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

Understand what problems your products/services solve

Identify who can benefit

Know your competitors

Target each persona

Follow the buying journey

Do keyword research

Include social proof

Call visitors to action

Check spelling and grammar

Format accordingly

Get visual

Keep it fresh

Check out the infographic for more detail.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.