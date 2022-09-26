 Skip to main content
14 Things That Can Hurt Your Site’s SEO Rankings [Infographic]

Published Sept. 26, 2022
By
Managing Director at Red Website Design

Are your website’s Google rankings going the wrong way? Want to learn what factors could’ve had a negative effect on your SEO?

The team from SEMrush share the things that can hurt your rankings in this infographic.

Here are a few that make their list:

  • Low quality links
  • Duplicate content
  • Internal link changes
  • Copyright violation
  • Recent Google update
  • A rise in competition

Check out the infographic for more detail.

14 SEO tips infographic

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

